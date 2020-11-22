Lions Week 11 Studs and Duds: Dagger time?

The Detroit Lions were absolutely embarrassed in their 20-0 shutout loss to the Carolina Panthers. There’s a lot of blame to go around for this loss, and a lot of players who made some costly errors.

Despite all that, there were a few silver linings to this otherwise struggling team.

Here are this week’s studs and duds:

Dud: Adrian Peterson

The future Hall of Famer certainly didn’t look the part against Carolina.

While some blame for his lack of production has to go to offensive coordinator Darrel Bevell, Peterson made some really big bone-headed mistakes. The veteran running back had one huge drop in the first quarter where he made a wide-open reception, took a step, and dropped the ball without any defenders close by or any contact made on him.

In total, Peterson had 7 carries for 18 yards and his longest run of the day was just 4 yards. His blunders were a major part of the Lions’ poor offensive performance in this shutout loss.

Stud: Amani Oruwariye

The young cornerback had quite the day against the Panthers.

Oruwariye handed Carolina’s P.J. Walker his first career interception on a would-be touchdown pass at the top of the second quarter. Not long afterward, he made another big play, forcing a third-and-long by making a great tackle on Curtis Samuel while in man coverage.

Dud: The rest of the cornerbacks

Okudah and Trufant struggled in coverage all day. Okudah may get a pass as he’s still a rookie, but it is inexcusable for Trufant to be making these kinds of errors. The veteran cornerback easily allowed the Curtis Samuel touchdown in the third quarter that caused the Lions to be down by two scores.

Trufant may have brought in an interception in the fourth quarter, but that will be overshadowed by him being part of the reason the Lions were down 17 points at that moment.

Dud: Coaching

It feels like this coaching staff just refuses to learn from their mistakes. The constant usage of Peterson. The lack of awareness and blown coverages by defenders. The apparent refusal to let Stafford throw the ball for more than five yards down the field.

They can’t fire the coaching staff with just four days until the next game, but it’s looking more and more like Patricia and company should start looking for new jobs.

Stud: Reggie Ragland

Though it was recovered by Carolina, Ragland’s forced fumble in the first half helped force a three-and-out. Ragland has quietly been one of the best additions for Detroit this season.

Dud: T.J. Hockenson

Twice in the second quarter, Hockenson was the sole reason why the Lions were forced to punt.

First, he had a drop on a third-down pass from Stafford that would have moved the chains. On the next offensive drive, he whiffed on a block that caused a tackle for loss and forced the Lions to punt.

Stud: John Penisini

The big-bodied rookie defensive lineman made his presence known to Carolina early on.

John Penisini has been quite the find for the Lions. pic.twitter.com/Sc0rwdqRFz — Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) November 22, 2020

His most noticeable success was when he forced P.J. Walker out of bounds near the end of the second quarter, running stride-for-stride with the athletic quarterback despite weighing over 100 pounds more than him. The rookie was credited with a sack for this play.

Dud: Matt Prater

The veteran kicker had the chance to put the team’s first points on the board in the fourth quarter and failed, kicking wide left on a 51-yard field goal.

Stud: Jack Fox

Another week, another stellar showing from the young punter.

.@Lions P @MrJackFox has placed 4 punts inside of the 20-yard line in the 1st half. This ties as the most punts inside the 20 a Lions punter has ever had in any half of a game. The last Lion to do so in the 1st half of a game was Nick Harris in 2006.#OnePride pic.twitter.com/woMBH1GnFa — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) November 22, 2020

Fox single-handedly prevented Carolina from doing more on offense. He pinned — punts inside the 20 yards line while averaging — yards per attempt. If he keeps this up, the Lions could be looking at an All-Pro on their special teams unit.

Stud: First half discipline

The Lions didn’t commit a single penalty in the first half, which is something to applaud. Detroit has averaged about six penalties per game this season prior to their matchup with Carolina.

Dud: Second half discipline

An illegal formation negated what would have been the Lions’ first score of the game on a beautiful 52-yard pass to Marvin Jones.

Justin Coleman was also penalized for running into Carolina’s kicker Joey Slye on a field goal attempt at the end of the game.

For the extra slap in the face, the Lions defense was called for two consecutive offside penalties with less than two minutes left in the game.

Dagger time!