Lions Week 11 PFF grade and snap count notes

Sunday’s 31-18 win over the New York Giants was one of the most impressive all-around efforts by the Detroit Lions in several years. The Lions were the superior team in all phases in capturing their third win in a row.

The snap counts for the game, as well as the initial Pro Football Focus grades, are now available. Here’s what’s notable from the reps and the PFF grades.

Snap counts

The Lions had 67 offensive snaps and 76 on defense. Six players played every snap:

QB Jared Goff

LG Jonah Jackson

LT Taylor Decker

RT Penei Sewell

C Frank Ragnow

S DeSean Elliott

Dan Skipper took over at RG for Evan Brown after 13 snaps and did not leave the field thereafter.

Amon-Ra St. Brown was on the field for 60 snaps, trailed at WR by Kalif Raymond (57), Tom Kennedy (19), DJ Chark (11) and Stanley Berryhill (3). Chark had one target in his return from injured reserve.

Justin Jackson overtook D’Andre Swift as the second RB in the rotation. Jackson played 25 reps to Swift’s 21, both behind Jamaal Williams’ 32. Fullback Jason Cabinda played 28, a season-high.

With Skipper pressed into duty at guard and Matt Nelson inactive, reserve guard Kayode Awosika made his Lions debut with one snap as an extra tackle.

Defense

Four players topped 70 snaps: Elliott, S Kerby Joseph (75), slot CB Will Harris (74) and LB Alex Anzalone (70). Aidan Hutchinson played 65 snaps, a very high number for a DE.

DT Michael Brockers saw action on 12 snaps in his first game in a month. John Cominsky led the interior players with 57. Isaiah Buggs actually out-snapped Alim McNeill 49-47 in a game where McNeill played outstanding.

PFF grades - offense

Top 5 overall offensive grades

LT Taylor Decker – 86.3

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown – 82.4

LG Justin Jackson – 80.8

RT Penei Sewell – 73.8

WR Kalif Raymond – 72.4

The OL thrived in New York. Interestingly, both St. Brown and Raymond earned individual blocking grades over 86, indicating greatness. Decker did not allow a single QB pressure against the Giants, largely marched up against first-rounder Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Lowest 5 offensive grades

QB Jared Goff – 47.9

FB Jason Cabinda – 49.8

TE James Mitchell – 53.0

WR DJ Chark – 53.5

RB D’Andre Swift – 54.6

Goff registered his lowest-graded game of the season, both overall and as a passer (42.4). Cabinda’s grade was impacted by a dropped pass and a missed blitz pickup assignment. Swift’s fumble lowered his grade, which was salvaged by a late TD.

PFF grades - defense

Top 5 defensive overall

NT Alim McNeill – 91.0

DE Aidan Hutchinson – 85.6

CB Will Harris – 77.8

S Kerby Joseph – 69.2

LB Derrick Barnes – 69.0

McNeill had a whale of a game, as did Hutchinson with his INT and fumble recovery. Four of the five players here are rookies or in their second seasons. Harris continues to play well as the team’s primary slot CB.

Bottom 5

LB Chris Board – 27.8

DE Austin Bryant – 32.9

LB Malcolm Rodriguez – 34.7

CB Mike Hughes – 42.9

DL John Cominsky – 46.5

Board’s low score was based on coverage, where he surrendered a touchdown and was beaten for another catch. Bryant missed two tackles, while Rodriguez was beaten for four receptions and a lot of yards-after-catch.

