Lions Week 1 snap count notes: Detroit dominated possession

The Detroit Lions struggled early before a late surge gave the team an improbable shot at coming all the way back against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1. Breaking down the player participation rates tells some of the story of the game for Detroit.

The sheer volume of offensive versus defensive snap counts really stands out. Detroit’s offense ran 92 plays, while San Francisco was on the field for just 55 offensive reps. Six Lions played all 92 offensive snaps: the entire offensive line and QB Jared Goff.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson was next up at 78 snaps. The wide receivers broke down interestingly, with Kalif Raymond topping the list at 69. Rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown was next at 59, followed by Trinity Benson (49), Tyrell Williams (39) and Quintez Cephus (32). Williams did leave the game after being struck in the head on an illegal hit.

D’Andre Swift was not limited in Week 1. Though Jamaal Williams grabbed the start against San Francisco, Swift nearly doubled Williams in total snaps, 63 to 32. Fullback Jason Cabinda was in for 10 reps, at least two of which featured him aligned at tight end. With Jermar Jefferson a healthy scratch, No. 3 RB Godwin Igwebuike only played on special teams.

On defense, only three players earned iron man status by playing all 55 reps: LB Alex Anzalone, S Will Harris and CB Amani Oruwariye.

Safety Tracy Walker missed just one rep, and that one Walker sat was the only time the Lions used backup C.J. Moore all game. Detroit had just one play where three safeties were on the field, which also served as the only one snap Dean Marlowe played on defense.

Cornerback Jeff Okudah was on the field for all 48 snaps before he left with a lower leg injury. Rookie Ifeatu Melifonwu had played sparingly prior to Okudah’s departure and finished with 12 snaps after taking over. Fellow rookie Derrick Barnes saw just five reps on defense, though he was sidelined with trainers for some time with an apparent minor ankle issue.

