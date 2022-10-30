The Lions will wear their Color Rush uniforms vs. Dolphins

It will be a sea of silver in Ford Field when the Detroit Lions take the field against the visiting Miami Dolphins in Week 8. The Lions will rock their alternate Color Rush jerseys for Sunday’s game.

The Lions social media team announced the uniform change. The uniforms feature silver jerseys with white numbers and blue trim and all-silver pants.

Reception over the years to the color rush uniforms has been mixed. Many love the different color scheme, while others see plain grey pajamas.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire