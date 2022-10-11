Lions waive WR Maurice Alexander

The Detroit Lions made a roster maneuver to kick off the bye week in Week 5. The Lions waived wide receiver and kick returner Maurice Alexander.

Alexander was signed to the active roster prior to Week 5 and was the team’s primary return specialist in New England. The former USFL standout had served in the same role in Week 4 as a practice squad elevation.

The move was not unexpected. The Lions are expected to activate CB Jerry Jacobs and DL Josh Paschal from the PUP list after the bye week break and roster space is needed to activate them. Several players are expected to return with significantly improved health as well, including WR DJ Chark, who missed the last two games.

Alexander can be claimed on waivers by another team on Tuesday. If he goes unclaimed, expect him back on the Lions practice squad when the team reconvenes after the Week 6 bye.

In related news, the weekend move waiving kicker Austin Seibert is now finalized.

