Lions to waive WR Denzel Mims and sign WR Jason Moore

Denzel Mims, we hardly knew ye…

The Lions are waiving Mims a day after Detroit head coach Dan Campbell hinted that a move was in order with the injured wideout. Mims had not practiced since leaving the field on August 5th with an ankle injury.

Acquired via trade with the New York Jets earlier this summer, Mims never suited up for the Lions beyond a handful of early training camp practices. The former Jets second-rounder is still dealing with the ankle injury.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports that the Lions already have the Mims replacement ready to roll. Per Wilson, the team is signing former Chargers wideout Jason Moore. The 28-year-old Moore has spent most of the last four seasons on the Chargers practice squad. He played collegiately at D-II Findlay.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire