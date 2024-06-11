Lions waive veteran cornerback with injury status

The Lions made a roster move in advance of Tuesday’s OTA session in Allen Park. Detroit waived veteran cornerback Craig James with an injury designation.

James, 28, signed to the Lions practice squad last December after being released by the New York Jets. He played in two games for New York in 2023 but didn’t see a lot of action with the Jets. The Lions signed James to a future/reserve contract this offseason. He had been wearing No. 25.

James has been in the NFL since 2018, bouncing around several teams. His exact injury is not known, though James was not present for last week’s minicamp session that was open to the media.

