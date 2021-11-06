Lions waive Tyrell Williams from IR with injury settlement

The Lions announced Friday that they waived receiver Tyrell Williams from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

The team signed Williams in March.

He was diagnosed with a concussion in the season opener after catching two passes for 14 yards. The Lions placed him on IR on Sept. 23.

He signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2015. He spent four seasons with the team.

In 2019, Williams signed a four-year, $44.3 million deal with the Raiders. He had feet injuries his first season with the Raiders but made 42 catches for 651 yards and six touchdowns.

Williams missed last season with a torn labrum.

The Raiders released him Feb. 24.

In 70 career games, Williams has 199 career catches for 3,915 yards and 23 touchdowns.

