Lions waive two more players in advance of rookie minicamp

The Detroit Lions entered NFL draft weekend with the most players under contract of any team two weeks ago. Now comes the process of trimming the roster to create room to add potential upgrades.

The Lions parted ways with two more players on Thursday morning, the dawn of the team’s rookie minicamp. Wide receiver Javon McKinley and safety Jalen Elliott were waived by Detroit, the team announced in a press release.

Both were undrafted free agent rookies in 2021. Elliott played in eight games and saw action on 92 defensive snaps. McKinley bounced between the waiver wire and practice squad all season, never appearing in a game.

Detroit has now waived eight players this week.