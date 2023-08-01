The Lions waive TE Shane Zylstra with injury designation

The Detroit Lions have waived tight end Shane Zylstra with a injury designation. The move comes a day after Zylstra suffered a nasty knee injury in training camp.

Zylstra was injured on a low hit from defensive back Khalil Dorsey in a red zone drill. He immediately screamed and grabbed at the knee/shin area.

Zylstra is subject to waiver claims. If he goes unclaimed by another team, the third-year TE will revert to the Lions’ injured reserve.

He becomes the second Lions player to suffer a season-ending injury in training camp. Wideout Tom Kennedy suffered the same fate earlier in the week with a shoulder injury.

