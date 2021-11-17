The Detroit Lions waived receiver Geronimo Allison on Tuesday after appearing in three games for the team this season.

Allison signed with the Lions in 2020 after a four-year run with the Green Bay Packers. However, he ultimately opted out of the season due to COVID-19 concerns and rejoined the team this year. Allison did not have a catch in the three games he played and only appeared on 47 offensive snaps for Detroit.

The Lions added receiver Josh Reynolds off waivers from the Tennessee Titans last week, which likely made Allison’s role with the team no longer needed.

The move leaves an open spot on the Lions roster which could ultimately go to a player activated off injured reserve this week.

Lions waive receiver Geronimo Allison originally appeared on Pro Football Talk