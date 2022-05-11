Lions waive QB Steven Montez

The Detroit Lions have made another roster move in advance of this weekend’s rookie minicamp. Quarterback Steven Montez was waived on Wednesday morning.

Montez never suited up for the team but was on the practice squad for the bulk of the 2021 season. He was originally an undrafted free agent out of Colorado who spent time with the Washington Commanders prior to joining the Lions last fall. He returned to Detroit on a reserve/future contract earlier this offseason.

Detroit already has three veteran QBs under contract. Jared Goff is the starter, and the team paid to bring back both Tim Boyle and David Blough as backups. No undrafted rookie QBs have been signed as of yet, though the team could score a UDFA on a rookie tryout basis this weekend.

