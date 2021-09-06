Lions waive OT Dan Skipper from injured reserve

The Detroit Lions made a minor roster move on Monday. The team waived injured offensive tackle Dan Skipper from the injured reserve list. Skipper took an injury settlement in lieu of staying on Detroit’s I.R. list for the year.

Skipper injured his knee in the final preseason game and was waived with injury designation. When no other team claimed the 6-foot-10 reserve tackle, he reverted to the Lions’ I.R., the same status as fellow reserve OT Tyrell Crosby. It ended his season with the Lions.

Because Skipper took an injury settlement, he is now free to sign with another team and will be eligible to play in 2021 once he is healthy enough to pass a physical. Skipper played well enough in training camp and the preseason to merit legit consideration to making Detroit’s final 53-man roster and could garner some interest elsewhere if he can recover from the knee injury.

