Lions waive LB Jahlani Tavai

It’s now officially the end of the failed Jahlani Tavai experiment in Detroit. The Lions have waived the linebacker in advance of Tuesday’s roster cutdown deadline, per numerous sources. The move is not a surprising one.

Tavai joined the Lions as a controversial second-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft out of Hawaii. It was significantly earlier in the draft than most had projected for Tavai. He struggled with the speed of the NFL game and at properly anticipating the action.

The LB remade his body this offseason, shedding almost 30 pounds and adding quickness. However, he continued to be on the wrong end of too many opposing highlights.

Tavai is eligible to be claimed by another team. If not, he will be a free agent and could sign back to the Lions’ practice squad.