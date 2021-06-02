Lions waive John Atkins

Defensive tackle John Atkins won’t be with the Lions through the end of their offseason program.

The Lions announced that they waived Atkins on Wednesday. The move comes a day after the Lions signed defensive tackle Brian Price.

Atkins was undrafted out of Georgia in 2018 and landed on the Lions practice squad after failing to make the Patriots out of training camp. He played two games for the team as a rookie and appeared in 12 games while making six starts during the 2019 campaign, but opted out of the 2020 season.

Atkins has 22 tackles, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hit in those 14 appearances.

