Lions waive/injure WR Denzel Mims, Jets won’t receive 2025 pick

The Lions are moving on from wide receiver Denzel Mims after just a few weeks. The team is releasing the former Jet with an injury designation, per Ian Rapoport. A practice ankle injury led to a calf injury during rehab for Mims.

As a result of the Lions cutting Mims, the Jets will not receive a 2025 draft pick from the Lions. The condition for the pick to convey to the Jets was that Mims had to make the 53-man roster. That will obviously not happen now, so Detroit will keep their pick.

Mims reportedly was impressing during camp and seemed to have a shot to make the roster. The Lions could release him with an injury settlement and he could land elsewhere. For now, he’s done with the Lions and the Jets won’t get their pick down the line.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire