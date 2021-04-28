The Lions ended tight end Hunter Bryant‘s run with the team on Wednesday.

The NFL’s daily transaction report brings word that the Lions waived Bryant. The move came with a failed physical designation.

Bryant signed with the team after going undrafted out of Washington and made the roster despite a hamstring injury. A concussion in practice as he made his way back to the field kept him out even longer, but Bryant eventually appeared in five games with the team.

He caught one pass for 44 yards while playing 25 offensive snaps in those outings.

With Bryant off the roster, the Lions now have T.J. Hockenson, Josh Hill, Alize Mack, and Hunter Thedford on the depth chart at tight end.

Lions waive Hunter Bryant originally appeared on Pro Football Talk