Lions waive DT Eric Banks from active roster

The Detroit Lions continue to clean out the bottom of the 53-man active roster. On Thursday, the Lions waived defensive lineman Eric Banks.

Banks never suited up for the Lions after being claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Chargers after Week 3. He had played limited snaps for the Chargers but couldn’t get into the deep DL rotation in Detroit.

The team has yet to make any corollary moves. There are now two open spots on the roster. The Lions placed reserve offensive lineman Logan Stenberg on IR on Monday and also released CB Daryl Worley. Detroit did sign rookie OL Tommy Kraemer to the active roster to replace Stenberg but still hasn’t replaced Worley, or now Banks.

No official tryouts or visits were listed for the Lions on the NFL’s transaction wire on Thursday, which would indicate the team is likely to promote from within. Veteran CB Nickell Robey-Coleman and safety Jalen Elliott are the most likely candidates to get signed to the active roster for the Week 8 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, where Robey-Coleman played in 2020.

