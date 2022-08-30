Lions to waive DT Bruce Hector
The Detroit Lions have opted to waive defensive tackle Bruce Hector, per numerous reports.
Hector came to the Lions in 2021 after being waived by the Tennessee Titans. The fourth-year vet played sparingly, recording five total tackles in 52 defensive snaps. He had been bouncing between the second and third-team defense throughout camp and was noted for his run defense.
Hector could be a player who interests other teams looking for help shoring up the defensive line.