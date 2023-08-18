Lions waive Denzel Mims

Wide receiver Denzel Mims' time with the Lions is coming to an end.

According to multiple reports, the Lions waived Mims on Friday. The move will come with an injury designation as Mims has not practiced the last two weeks because of ankle and calf injuries.

The Lions traded a sixth-round pick to the Jets for Mims and a seventh-round pick, although the compensation was conditional to Mims making the 53-man roster in Detroit. He's not going to make the team, so there will be no pick heading back to the Jets for the 2020 second-round pick.

Mims played 30 games during his three years with the Jets, but only had 42 catches for 676 yards as he never claimed a leading role in the offense. Assuming he goes unclaimed, he will revert to the Lions' injured reserve list until he's released with an injury settlement that will allow him to try to continue his NFL career with another team.