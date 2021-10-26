Lions waive CB Daryl Worley after rough outing vs. Rams

The Detroit Lions opened up another spot on the 53-man active roster by waiving veteran cornerback Daryl Worley. The CB struggled in relief duty for injured slot corner AJ Parker in the Lions’ Week 7 loss to the Rams.

As a vested veteran, Worley is not subject to waiver claims by other teams.

Worley was beaten several times in coverage despite playing just 17 snaps against the Rams. He was beaten for Los Angeles’ final touchdown on a simple drag route across the formation. In two games with the Lions, Worley recorded two tackles in 37 total snaps.

The move comes without a corresponding roster addition at this time.