Lions waive CB Alex Brown

With a roster cutdown from 90 players to just 85 due by Tuesday, the Detroit Lions got an early start. The team waived cornerback Alex Brown on Sunday afternoon.

Brown played just 11 snaps in the preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills. He had been with the Lions since the rookie minicamp, where he had a successful tryout. Brown did have some NFL experience after playing briefly for the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

Brown was one of the players projected to get cut before Tuesday’s deadline. The Lions have several promising young cornerbacks who bumped Brown off, including UDFA rookies A.J. Parker and Jerry Jacobs. With Mike Ford moving back outside after the signing of slot CB Nickell Robey-Coleman, the position overload made Brown the easy victim of a numbers game.