Lions waive Alijah Holder
The Lions’ roster moves continue to trickle out on Monday.
Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, the team has waived safety Alijah Holder.
Detroit signed Holder in May after the former undrafted free agent spent his first two seasons with the Broncos. Holder appeared in 10 games over the last two years, mainly playing on special teams.
Denver waived him in February.
Holder recorded six total tackles in Detroit’s preseason games.
