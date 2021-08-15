The Lions have joined several other NFL teams in starting the process of trimming their rosters to 85 players ahead of Tuesday’s deadline to get to that number.

The team announced on Sunday that they have waived cornerback Alex Brown. He had one tackle on special teams against Buffalo on Friday night.

Brown signed with the Lions in May after spending the previous two seasons with the Chiefs. He had two tackles and a quarterback hit in three games for Kansas City in 2019 and missed all of last season after tearing his ACL in August.

The 49ers signed Brown after he went undrafted in 2019 and he also spent time with the Eagles and Jets before landing with the Chiefs.

Lions waive Alex Brown originally appeared on Pro Football Talk