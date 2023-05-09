Lions waive 3 players ahead of rookie minicamp

The Detroit Lions announced the team waived three players on Tuesday in advance of the team’s rookie minicamp this coming weekend.

Detroit parted ways with WR Stanley Berryhill, CB Mac McCain and DT Demetrius Taylor. Berryhill was recently in the news for his NFL suspension as part of the gambling violations that hit Detroit. Taylor was one of last season’s top undrafted rookies, making the team out of training camp. McCain signed with the Lions over the winter after not being retained by the Philadelphia Eagles.

The moves give the Lions more room to add fresher players to the mix during the upcoming rookie minicamp.

