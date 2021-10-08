Lions vs. Vikings: Final injury reports for the Week 5 matchup

The practices for the week are over, which means the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings are required to produce their injury lists and player designations for Sunday’s matchup at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Detroit added two starters, center Frank Ragnow and outside linebacker Romeo Okwara, to the injured reserve during the week. Those losses create some big holes in an already thin Lions roster and are the latest in a wave of injuries to hit coach Dan Campbell’s team.

Here’s who will not play and other players with injury designations for the Week 5 matchup between the Lions and Vikings.

Lions - Will not play

After concerns all week over the injury status of offensive tackle Penei Sewell and his hurt ankle, the Lions did not officially rule out the first-round rookie. In fact, no players on the active 53-man roster have been ruled out for Sunday’s game.

Lions - Questionable status

While he’s not out, Sewell is one of several Lions who carry a questionable status into Week 5.

All of the following are listed as questionable:

OLB Trey Flowers (knee)

TE T.J. Hockenson (knee)

OT Penei Sewell (ankle)

RB D’Andre Swift (groin)

RB Jamaal Williams (hip)

Defensive end Michael Brockers was limited in practice throughout the week but carries no injury status into the game.

Vikings injury status designations

The Vikings ruled out two players, including starting defensive tackle Michael Pierce. He and WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette will miss the visit from the Lions.

Standout running back Dalvin Cook is questionable with an ankle injury. He did not practice Wednesday or Thursday and was limited on Friday.

