Lions vs. Titans: Staff picks and final score predictions for Week 15

The Tennessee Titans enter the Week 15 contest at Nissan Stadium against the Detroit Lions as massive favorites — and for good reason.

The Lions currently sit at 5-8 and in last place in the NFC North, and they’re dealing with a slew of injuries on both sides of the ball. The biggest of them is to Matthew Stafford, who is uncertain to play thanks to a rib injury.

Detroit is also in the midst of a transitional period, as head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn were both fired earlier in the season, leaving the Lions with some work to do this offseason.

Meanwhile, the Titans are on a very different path. Tennessee is 9-4, sits atop the AFC South and can lock up a playoff berth this week with a win and some help from other teams in the conference.

Adding to that, a victory would ensure the Titans’ first double-digit win season since 2008 and break a streak of four straight 9-7 seasons, which would mean a lot to this franchise and its fan base.

Last week, our entire staff hit the nail on the head and picked the Titans over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Here’s where we are in our picks standings going into Week 15 (based on win percentage):

1. Mike Moraitis (9-4, .692)

2. Shaun Calderon (4-2, .667)

3. John Lowell (8-5, .615)

4. Crissy Froyd (7-6, .538)

Now, onto our staff picks for Sunday’s game between Detroit and Tennessee.

Michael Moraitis' prediction (9-4)

(Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Because he's one of the tougher quarterbacks in the NFL, we're going to assume that Matthew Stafford takes the field on Sunday despite his rib injury, which will make this a game due to Detroit's ability to throw the football. However, The Titans' offense couldn't match up any better with the Lions' defense, which is one of the worst in the NFL against both the pass and run this season, the latter of which will be Detroit's biggest issue here. Derrick Henry is going to run wild, and Ryan Tannehill will have plenty of room to work with, leading to big games from A.J. Brown and Corey Davis. Knock one touchdown off the Lions' final score tally if Stafford doesn't play. Final score: Titans 31, Lions 24

Story continues

Shaun Calderon's prediction (4-2)

(Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

The Titans host the Lions in their regular season home finale. Tennessee is coming off a convincing divisional win and I think they will use that momentum to put the final dagger in Detroit’s season. Aside from all the playoff aspirations, plenty of Titans players have personal goals within reach and I believe they will use this game to help them propel themselves towards reaching them, while also putting up a convincing result on the scoreboard. Expect a monster game from Tennessee’s offense with Derrick Henry leading the way as he chases a 2000-yard season and likely a subsequent MVP trophy should he do so. Final score: Titans 41, Lions 17

John Lowell's prediction (8-5)

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The Tennessee Titans (9-4) host the Detroit Lions (5-8) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday. Whether or not the Lions will be with quarterback Matthew Stafford is yet to be seen, but regardless of whoever starts for the “Pride,” the Titans should handle business at home. Great teams steamroll mediocre ones, and good teams falter. The Titans win handily. Final score: Titans 38, Lions 17

Crissy Froyd's prediction (7-6)

(AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

The Lions know how to stay in things, as they displayed against the Packers in their latest matchup. But at the end of the day, the Titans are the more dominant team here. The team was clicking in all three phases of the game last week, and Derrick Henry couldn't get much hotter at this point. He'll be the primary factor in taking Detroit down. Final score: Titans 31, Lions 24