Lions vs. Steelers: How to watch, listen, stream the final preseason game

The NFL preseason schedule comes to a close when the Detroit Lions visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon. The 4:30 p.m. ET start is the last exhibition game around the league. The Steelers recently changed the name of their home field to Acrisure Stadium

Watch

The game will be televised nationally by CBS on all its platforms as well as over the air. Greg Gumbel will handle the play-by-play and Charles Davis will provide color commentary.

Stream

All preseason games are available to live stream with the NFL+ app on phones or tablets. The preseason games are free of charge on the app.

For preseason games only, fans can also use the Detroit Lions app or visit the team’s website on a tablet or phone. Note that the live streaming will not work on a home PC or laptop.

Listen

The team of Dan Miller on play-by-play, Lomas Brown on color commentary and T.J. Lang as the sideline reporter will handle the radio feed.

The game will be aired live on the Detroit Lions radio network, which features over 40 affiliate stations around Michigan and Northwest Ohio. In Detroit, the game airs on 97.1 The Ticket, the flagship station of the network. The full list of 2022 radio affiliates is available here.

