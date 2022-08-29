Lions vs. Steelers highlights Preseason Week 3
Watch the game highlights from the Detroit Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers from Week 3 of the 2022 NFL Preseason. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
Najee Harris makes the NFL his playground
We got our first real look behind the curtain of the Luke Getsy-Justin Fields offense, and a two-play sequence showed how deadly the Bears' offense can be when executed to perfection.
Keeping track of all the comings and goings as the Dallas Cowboys whittle down their offseason roster to the 53-man limit for the regular season. | From @KDDrummondNFL
The Detroit Lions rookies had a quiet day in the 19-9 preseason loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers
The New York Giants dropped the preseason finale against the New York Jets.
With no repeat Cup Series winner, only one wild card was up for grabs. Truex finished seventh, but 3 points behind Blaney in NASCAR playoff standings.
There are going to be some surprises on the initial 53-man roster for the Dallas Cowboys from the time they began training camp. | From @BenGrimaldi
The latest 'Big One' strikes just as the rains came; Martin Truex Jr. narrowly misses Playoff field.
Here are the winners, losers and those in between from the New York Giants preseason loss over the New York Jets.
Well, this response took a turn...
Kenny Pickett did enough in the first two preseason games to prompt a question about whether he would open the season as the Steelers’ starter. Mitch Trubisky reminded everyone in the first half Sunday that he’s still the best option for now. Trubisky was nearly perfect in the first half against the Lions in the [more]
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel informs team of the death of senior VP Jason Jenkins after the game. He calls Jenkins ‘a dear member' of the organization.
The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is now officially a dad.
Pete Carroll announced his starting quarterback decision to the entire team in the locker room following Friday night’s final preseason game. He didn’t need to tell anyone. It was obvious to everyone that Geno Smith would start Week 1. Drew Lock didn’t do enough to win the job from Smith, who became the favorite to [more]
Does "Protect yourself at all times,' include this? You be the judge.
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 1 of the season with Buffalo vs the Rams, Kansas City at Arizona, and Tampa Bay at Dallas kicking things off.
The Packers are releasing linebacker Ty Summers.
Follow along for news and analysis on which players are released or get traded as NFL rosters are finalized.
The future Hall of Famer has a lot on his plate.
The Bills kicked off the process of finding a new punter on Sunday. Buffalo needs a new one because they released sixth-round pick Matt Araiza on Saturday. Araiza and two others have been sued by a woman who alleges they raped her last year. According to multiple reports, the Bills worked out Michael Palardy, Ty [more]