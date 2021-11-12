Lions vs. Steelers: 3 key matchups that will decide the Week 10 game

Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions return from the bye week with the mission to go out and secure the first win of the season. It will not be easy. The schedule takes Campbell’s Lions to Pittsburgh in Week 10 to face the 5-3 Steelers, winners of four games in a row.

It’s a daunting task, no doubt. But the Lions do have the ability to pull off the unexpected. Detroit has played better football against better competition all season, and the rested Lions catch Pittsburgh coming off a hard-fought, physical game against the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.

Here are three of the critical matchups that will determine if the Lions crack the win column or continue as the NFL’s only winless team.

Penei Sewell vs. T.J. Watt

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

With Taylor Decker expected to make his 2021 Lions debut and taking over at left tackle, rookie Penei Sewell reverts to the right tackle spot where he spent the entire offseason and preseason. It’s fortuitous timing for Sewell, who has played impressively at left tackle, because the Steelers have T.J. Watt to deal with.

Watt is a front-runner for NFL Defensive Player of the Year and is one of the most accomplished and dangerous pass rushers in the league. And he operates almost exclusively against right tackles. In eight games, Watt has played all but 19 of his 379 defensive snaps on the left side of the defense, which faces the right side of the offense. In Week 9, he aligned against the left tackle exactly once.

Sewell had some struggles on the right side over the summer, but the same issues that plagued him on the right side followed him to the left side. It was more a case of inexperience and rust from not playing for almost 20 months and never facing anything close to the level of NFL competition than it was a technical or physical inability to play. But now he’s switching sides and goes against the best player he’ll face as a right tackle all season.

Watt is second in the NFL with 11.5 sacks and he’s forced fumbles on three of those. Sewell will face Watt with no real blocking help after the Lions and blocking TE Darren Fells parted ways over the bye.

T.J. Hockenson and D'Andre Swift as receivers vs. Devin Bush and Joe Schobert

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The top two receiving options for Detroit QB Jared Goff are not wide receivers. Tight end T.J. Hockenson and running back D’Andre Swift lead the Lions in receptions and targets in the passing game and that’s not something that projects to change even with newcomer Josh Reynolds joining Detroit at wide receiver.

The big key will be for Hockenson and Swift to maximize the yardage on their targets and receptions against the Steelers. Pittsburgh’s linebackers, primarily Devin Bush and Joe Schobert, are decent in coverage. But they’re both the type who allow the completion and then quickly terminate the play more than they are LBs who prevent completions in coverage.

Swift demonstrated his ability after the catch in the Week 7 loss to the Rams. He’ll need to be creative and strong in space after the catch to help the Lions keep the chains moving. For Hockenson, breaking tackles is not something he’s done well in 2021. Hockenson has forced just six missed tackles on 48 receptions, per Pro Football Focus. And watching the game tapes, it’s hard to think of any of the six; Hockenson goes down on first contact far too often.

Schobert will miss tackles at times, but he and Bush both are fairly reliable at terminating pass plays quickly. The Lions offense must turn some of the 4-yard passes to Swift and Hockenson into 12-yard gains if they want to stay on the field and mount some successful scoring drives against the Steelers.

Lions red zone defense vs. a limited Ben Roethlisberger

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh’s offense is below average in almost every statistical metric. Their ranks entering Week 10:

Points per game: 23rd

Yards per game: 25th

Yards per play: 27th

Yards per run: 29th

Yards per pass: 26th

Much of that lack of success stems from the diminished ability of 39-year-old quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and the heavy mileage on his battered body. He simply doesn’t have the physical ability to throw the ball down the field anymore. It allows opposing defenses to bring the safety up into the box and snuff out rookie RB Najee Harris, who doesn’t get a lot of help from a young, improving-but-still-vulnerable Steelers offensive line.

Those issues go away when Pittsburgh gets into the red zone. The Steelers rocket up to 13th in red zone TD percentage. All the shallow crosses, drag routes and natural pick plays in offensive coordinator Matt Canada’s scheme work much better in the condensed field. Unfortunately, that directly counters what might be the Lions’ biggest defensive weakness.

The Lions are dead last in red zone defense at preventing touchdowns. allowing an absurd rate of 83 percent. The league average is just below 60 percent. The Steelers defense ranks fourth at just 48 percent of opposing red zone drives ending in touchdowns.

Detroit DC Aaron Glenn has to figure out a way to keep the Steelers from scoring easy TDs on red zone possessions. In a game where points from the Lions offense are likely to be precious, holding the almost completely immobile Roethlisberger and the Steelers offense to field goal attempts instead of touchdowns is imperative.

