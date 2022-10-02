Lions vs. Seahawks officiating crew has low bar to clear after past matchups

There always seems to be an officiating controversy or two when the Detroit Lions take the field. One of the most notorious of those came when the Lions matched up with the Seattle Seahawks, so the fans will certainly be paying attention to the guys in the black and white stripes.

The referee for Sunday’s game will be Clay Martin and his regular crew. Martin is in his fifth season as an NFL referee. This is his first Lions game of the 2022 season.

Hopefully Martin and his crew can handle the game better than the Lions-Seahawks game back in 2015. That was the infamous batted ball infraction on Seahawks LB K.J. Wright that was erroneously not called a penalty. Wright swatted a Calvin Johnson fumble into the end zone out of bounds, a blatantly illegal act. The NFL’s director of officiating at the time even said so, but the Lions fell to 0-4 as a direct result of the missed call by referee Tony Corrente and his crew.

