Lions vs. Seahawks: Everything we know from Week 17

It was not a successful final road trip for the 2021 season for the Detroit Lions. The Week 17 visit to Seattle produced one of the most lopsided losses of a season where Detroit has now fallen to a 2-13-1 record with one game left to play.

For the most succinct recap of the Seahawks’ 51-29 win, in the above sentence, I typed the 2-13-1 as 2-31-1 — twice — and it felt appropriate. That’s how this game felt.

With Dan Campbell’s Lions starting deep reserves, practice squad call-ups and players who will likely never cash another NFL paycheck after this season in far too many key roles all over the lineup, it wasn’t really much of a contest. Seattle surged out to an early double-digit lead and the Lions never threatened to win thereafter.

Final score: Seahawks 51, Lions 29

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Keys to the game

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

After forcing a 3-and-out on Seattle’s first drive, the Lions defense was simply overmatched by Russell Wilson and the Seahawks offense. They scored points on their remaining nine possessions, not counting the merciful kneel-downs at the Lions 1-yard line to end the game.

With regular starters out all over the defense, Detroit had no real answers for Wilson or his talented crew of wideouts, notably DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. The Lions pass rush was nonexistent outside of one Austin Bryant sack, not helping outside CBs Will Harris and Ifeatu Melifonwu cover their more skillful marks. Detroit’s tackling and run fills from the second level were consistently awful.

Tim Boyle made some nice throws but also made far too many mistakes. His three interceptions were successively more frustrating than the last, and the overall ball placement and timing was just not good enough. Wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and KhaDarel Hodge (starting because Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond were out) played well but go no help from anyone else, including the running backs.

It was not a good game for the Lions’ offensive line, which sorely missed right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (COVID-19 list). Tight end Jared Pinkney, signed from the Rams’ practice squad during the week, was an absolute liability as a blocking presence as one might expect with no playbook familiarity or playing experience since the 2019 college season.

Story continues

Detroit played hard and kept trying to create opportunities for success. Some of them worked too: an onside kick, a TD throw to LT Taylor Decker, nice usage of St. Brown across the formation. But it wasn’t nearly enough to keep up with a Seahawks team that played like it still had something to play for in their final home game.

It was over when...

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The snarky answer is when the Lions officially ruled out starting QB Jared Goff with his knee injury, coupled with the top two outside receivers and right guard being out, not to mention more than half of what’s left of the starting defense also being out. And while that’s not wrong, it’s not technically what lost the game between the lines on Sunday.

Detroit’s door slammed shut when the Seahawks answered the Lions’ early touchdown, a 26-yard St. Brown run to close the margin to 17-7. Wilson guided the Seattle offense on an efficient, awfully easy 11-play, 69-yard scoring drive. Metcalf capped the drive with a 13-yard TD reception, badly abusing Will Harris’ coverage on a play where the Lions brought the house on the blitz but couldn’t get home in time.

Top 3 Lions stars of the game

(AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Third star: LT Taylor Decker – one reception for six yards, one touchdown

Second star: WR KhaDarel Hodge – five receptions on 10 targets, 76 yards

First star: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown – eight catches on 11 targets, 111 receiving yards and a touchdown. Also netted 23 yards and a touchdown on two carries.

Other key stats

What's next for the Lions?

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

The Lions will wrap up the 2021 season with a home date against the NFC North champion Green Bay Packers. Green Bay is 12-3 entering their Week 17 game on Sunday night against the Kirk Cousins-less Minnesota Vikings.

1

1