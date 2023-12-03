Lions vs. Saints: Last-minute thoughts and final score prediction

This Sunday’s morning coffee is laced with a little chicory in honor of the Lions playing the Saints in New Orleans. It’s a little bitter, kind of like the way the Lions mad fans feel on Thanksgiving with a weak effort in a deflating loss to the Green Bay Packers.

The Week 13 matchup presents Detroit with a good chance to sweeten the smiles of Lions fans everywhere. The 5-6 Saints are home underdogs to the visiting Lions, and rightfully so. It’s time for the Lions to prove they are a viable NFC contender while damaging the postseason potential of a team that’s tied for first in the NFC South.

Why I think the Lions will win

What worries me about the Saints

Derek Carr is historically a volatile QB. He’ll struggle for three weeks in a row against bad defenses, then light up a top-five defense without rhyme or reason. That’s been his career path, one that finally frustrated the Raiders enough to give up on Carr. He’s due for that good day after throwing for just five TDs in his last seven games.

I believe that the underwhelming performance of the special teams has helped lead Dan Campbell to become unnecessarily aggressive on 4th down calls, and it’s cost his team. Coordinator Dave Fipp indirectly acknowledged that in his weekly press conference. Other than kicker Blake Grupe being inconsistent, the Saints special teams have been very, very good (though return specialist Rashid Shaheed is injured). It’s a stress point where Detroit must perform better in both special teams execution and fourth-down choices. No fake punts this week, please…

The lack of pass rush isn’t likely to be solved by Bruce Irvin’s elevation. And without Alex Anzalone in the lineup, Detroit’s linebacking corps is really lacking in coverage. Fold this into the above worry about Carr and the coffee needs something stronger than chicory…

Final score prediction

I see a get-right game for the offensive line after an abysmal performance last week. I see a big game for Jameson Williams and Sam LaPorta. I see the Lions defense creating more takeaways than the Saints get from Detroit.

Lions 33, Saints 19

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire