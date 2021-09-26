Lions vs. Ravens: How to watch, listen, stream and wager on the Week 3 game

The Detroit Lions host the Baltimore Ravens for a Week 3 matchup with the home team looking for its first win of the 2021 season.

Baltimore Ravens (1-1) at Detroit Lions (0-2)

When: Sunday, Sept. 26 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Ford Field, Detroit

Referee: Scott Novak

The game will be shown regionally on CBS. If you live in the yellow areas on the map, the game will be on your local CBS affiliate. Greg Gumbel and Adam Archuleta will have the broadcast call.

Note: Toledo opted for the Bengals vs. Steelers after originally being scheduled to air the Lions game.

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit is the flagship station. The full list of over 30 radio affiliates is here.

Sirius XM Radio: The Lions audio feed featuring Dan Miller is on channel 226. The national broadcast is on channel 88.

Stream: NFL Game Pass

Watch free on FUBO TV

Ravens at Lions odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Saturday at 11 a.m. ET.

Money line: Ravens -370 (bet $370 to win $100) | Lions +280 (bet $100 to win $280)

Against the spread (ATS): Ravens -7.5 (-110) | Lions +7.5 (-110)

Over/Under (O/U): 50.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

List