Lions vs Ravens: Studs and Duds for Week 3

The Detroit Lions fought to the very end, going toe to toe with one of the better teams in the NFL, but with a last-minute NFL record-setting kick from Justin Tucker, the Lions dropped their third straight with a 19-17 heartbreaking loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

This loss hurts a ton; there is no denying that in the least, especially the fight this team showed throughout the game. The offense sputtered in the first half but found their stride to claw right back in it to take the lead at the end. The defense managed to keep Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense in check for the most part with a solid game plan. But when it came to matter the most in big situations, it faltered, especially the 4th-and-19 conversion to set up the last-minute field goal.

There is no question there is no quit with the Lions, and they will not back down from a fight. They have been in every game at some capacity so far this season. They just can’t manage to break through the elusive first win barrier. So with heavy sorrows at hand, here are this week’s Lions studs and duds.

Studs

The front seven of the Lions defense played one of their better games all season, and you don't have to look any further than Romeo Okwara, who was front and center of that attack. If he was not the one making the play, you could bet the player who did was the benefactor of Okwara's relentless motor, like the sack from Alex Anzalone. Between his superb edge setting to run pursuit speed that held Jackson to only 58 yards rushing and finishing the day with four tackles and one sack. With Trey Flowers missing today's matchup, the Lions needed someone to step up, and Okwara rose to the challenge.

D'Andre Swift

Story continues

Most thought it would be a dreadful day for Swift after the failed gadget play to kick the Lions first drive, but he found his mantra in the second half. The first Lions drive in the second half; it was all Swift who was making defenders grasping for air razzling and dazzling to help get their first touchdown of the day. If the Lions need a play, you didn't have to look any further than Swift, who went to march on with 107 total yards easily the best offensive performer today. It was clear the Lions needed a spark to get things going to keep up with the Ravens, and Swift brought the lighting.

Alex Anzalone

After last week, Anzalone was falling out of favor with the media and fans in hopes of getting Derrick Barnes on the field. After review, it wasn't that Anzalone was failing; the cast around him was getting in the way, hence the Jamie Collins situation. It looked to have done wonders because Anzalone was all over the field making play after play. He was decisive in coverage and played great in run support to the tune of five tackles (all solo) with a sack, and an additional quarterback hit. Surely most wouldn't have thought the linebacking corps would have been able to turn it around, but it looks to be finding ways to be effective.

Duds

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Jared Goff

Last week, Goff showed how efficient he could be after nearly going perfect in the first half last week, but today was a different story. The Ravens knew how to rattle Goff by bringing different pressure packages, and Goff could not get around it. He was making predetermined reads even though there might've been another play to be at. As well not have pocket awareness with the sheer amount of pressure the Ravens were bringing, in turn digging the Lions further down the hole they found themselves in. feeling the pressure and either escaping or live to see another down. In the second half, he found some footing by leaning on Swift, but it was clear Goff was not comfortable, and it showed in the inept offense that couldn't take advantage of the depleted Ravens defense.

Will Harris

When your safety is your leading tackler, that is probably not a good situation you want to be in. Harris was unfortunately on the receiving end of two back-breaking plays that ended up costing the Lions dearly. First was the 3rd-and-18 touchdown conversion where there was some miscommunication with A.J. Parker leaving Devin Duvernay alone in the endzone. The second was the 4th-and-19 conversion Sammy Watkins converted the first down to set up the Ravens game-winning field. Coming into the season, Harris looked to be on the up and up, but these situations are tough to overlook and not be disappointed.

Undrafted CBs

Due to unfortunate injuries in the secondary, the Lions have had to lean on their undrafted cornerbacks more than originally anticipated. A.J. Parker won the nickel job at camp, but Bobby Price and Jerry Jacobs were on the receiving end of more playing time. With their inexperience, bumps and bruises were a given, but today was a rough day for all three of the undrafted corners. Price had a beautiful fingertip pass breakup earlier in the game, but Jackson was picking on him, and if it were for some drops from the Ravens receivers, it would've been a lot worse. Parker has been great so far and was good in run support today, but he was found on the wrong end of a wide-open touchdown, blown coverages, and missed tackles. Finally, Jacobs made an ill-timed mistake running straight out of bounds earning himself a flag bringing back a Lions recovered fumble on the play. These mistakes will happen, but when a day that was decided by inches, it's a tough pill to swallow.

