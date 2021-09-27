Lions vs. Ravens: Stock up and stock down following Week 3 loss

The Detroit Lions are now 0-3 after another close, hard-fought loss. This one came at home against the Baltimore Ravens, and it took an NFL-record 66-yard field goal as time expired to lift the visitors to victory.

Several Lions had standout performances. Some of them were good, some of them were regrettable.

Here’s the stock report for the Lions after the Week 3 loss to the Ravens.

Stock up: D'Andre Swift

(AP Photo/Tony Ding)

The Lions offense ran through Swift in the second half, getting 15 total touches after halftime after getting just seven in the first. It is not coincidental that the Lions scored all 17 of their points in the second half. Swift's run game never really got untracked, but his ability to win as a receiver out of the backfield was the catalyst for nearly all the Lions' offensive success. He finished with 107 total yards.

Stock down: AJ Parker

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Parker has been a pleasant surprise on the young season as an undrafted rookie cornerback thrust into the starting lineup. He was the Lions' best defensive back in each of the first two games. Against the Ravens, Parker fell back to earth. Parker was on the business end of one of Lamar Jackson's touchdown passes. He should have been on the hook for two others, but Ravens WR Marquise Brown can't catch and bailed him out. Parker also missed a tackle and was late to recognize his run responsibility on a couple of occasions.

Stock up: Ryan Santoso

Baltimore's kicker will (justifiably) get all the attention, but Detroit's own kicker had himself a strong debut too. Santoso was perfect in his placekicks, including the clutch, go-ahead 35-yard field goal that was never in doubt. In addition to the placekicks, Santoso also boomed all four of his kickoffs for touchbacks. Considering Santoso wasn't even on the Lions until Wednesday, it's all the more impressive.

Stock down: Penei Sewell

Sewell did not allow a sack in his third game as the Lions starting left tackle, but this was also his weakest performance in Detroit. The speed of Ravens rookie Odafe Oweh gave Sewell consistent problems in pass protection. Sewell surrendered three clear QB pressures in the game and was also guilty of a penalty. He also struggled to stay engaged with defenders as a run blocker, a trait that plagued the entire Lions offensive line on Sunday. It wasn't a disaster by any means, but this was not a strong showing by Sewell.

Stock up: Darren Fells

Fells had the best game of his second stint with the team against Baltimore. The veteran tight end caught two passes for 35 yards on three targets. All are season-highs. Fells also had his best game as a blocker. On one edge run by D'Andre Swift, Fells completely erased his blocking mark from the play and did so legally, too.

Stock down: Jared Goff

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Goff's numbers (22-for-30, 217 yards) are better than his performance. Especially in the first half of the game, Goff's decision-making and composure as a passer were a big part of why the Lions couldn't move the ball. There were a lot more opportunities to be had against the dilapidated Ravens defense than what Goff was willing to take. His unwillingness to take more chances to tight end T.J. Hockenson in a gross mismatch was very disappointing. The sack Goff took on a critical third down in the second quarter, where he simply ran backward and lost 13 yards instead of throwing the ball away, ruined any chance the Lions had of scoring before the half.

Penny stocks

(AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Quick stock up LB Alex Anzalone WR Kalif Raymond CB Bobby Price RT Matt Nelson OLB Romeo Okwara Quick stock down RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai LB Derrick Barnes WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

