Lions vs. Ravens highlights Week 7
Watch the Week 7 matchup highlights between the Detroit Lions and the Baltimore Ravens.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Lions vs. Ravens game.
Mohamed Ibrahim, who was playing in his first ever NFL game, underwent surgery in Baltimore after taking a shot to the hip on Sunday.
The Lions took a big step back against the Ravens on Sunday.
Scott Pianowski has plenty of praise for the Ravens after a dominant win — and fantasy performance — against the Lions.
Week 7 is upon us! Matt Harmon and Kate Magdziuk tell you which games you need to binge, stream, and skip this weekend in our weekly fantasy viewer guide.
The Titans' defense stopped the Ravens from scoring touchdowns five times, but they couldn't stop Justin Tucker's golden foot.
An efficient offense, steady QB play and a solid running game have helped Detroit establish its identity early in games.
The NFL is headed across the pond. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Ravens vs. Titans in London.
Ryan Tannehill was carted to the locker with an apparent leg injury during the Titans and Ravens game. Malik Willis played QB to end the game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Ravens at Steelers game.
The Ravens had plenty of chances to win but left the door open for an action-packed Steelers finish that secured a Pittsburgh win.
The Lions are proving several long-held fantasy beliefs wrong. Scott Pianowski examines their latest impressive performance and more from Week 5.
The Ravens QB turned in a four-touchdown performance against the Browns and the NFL's best defense.
Pickett injured his knee in Sunday's loss to the Houston Texans.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Through four games, Detroit has improved in one key area that allows the Lions to play to their strengths, and right now there aren't many teams in the conference clearly better than them.
The Ravens would've been in great field position to beat the Colts had a pass interference call gone their way.
Deshaun Watson's shoulder is forcing him to sit against the Ravens.
Detroit hasn't won a division title since 1993, a streak that could end this season.
Dan Campbell and the Lions can take control of the NFC North with a win.