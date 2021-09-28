Lions vs. Ravens film study: 4 things I learned from the rewatch of the Week 3 game

Going back for another helping of the Detroit Lions’ soul-crushing loss in Week 3 to the Baltimore Ravens

Thanks to the magic of the internet, I was able to rewatch the full Lions-Ravens game in Week 3 including the all-22 coach’s tape. It provided a fresh and broader perspective on just how the two teams reach the 19-17 final score.

Here are the top takeaways from the film review of the Lions loss to the Ravens in Week 3. This is meant to be a companion piece to the initial takeaways from the real-time first watch of the game on Sunday.

The defensive emphasis on getting faster worked

There were two areas where the Lions added speed and quickness to the defensive lineup: linebacker and cornerback. And the upgraded speed, while far from perfect, definitely made the overall Detroit defense better. It was noticeable from the very first Ravens possession. On third down and short, the Ravens tried a simple misdirection handoff to the right side. Linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin outran the block to the point of attack and hit RB Devonta Freeman behind the line of scrimmage. Reeves-Maybin finished the play on his own, but Charles Harris and Alex Anzalone were also right there to clean it up if he didn't. Those are the types of impact plays we have not seen from slower vets like Jamie Collins and Trey Flowers, who Reeves-Maybin and Harris replaced in the lineup on Sunday. Bobby Price was thrust into the starting lineup at cornerback. What he lacks in coverage instincts, he (almost) makes up for with speed. Remember, Price is a guy who played safety his entire football life until early August. Price can fly and he uses that elite speed to stay in the play better than lesser athletes who have more experience and instincts. It was a clear revelation when looking across the field at the less-athletic Amani Oruwariye — who once again did not play well.

Pin the slow offensive start on Jared Goff

Detroit's first-half offense was a whole lot of negative adjectives rolled into one. While the offensive line didn't play well (more on that later), much of the trouble stemmed from the man at the controls, Jared Goff. He just didn't have the level of aggression or precision needed to counter an aggressive Ravens defense that was missing several regular starters. One case in point: the Lions' second offensive possession. On 2nd-and-8, Goff threw awkwardly behind WR Kalif Raymond on a quick-hitter where Raymond was at a full sprint across the formation. The Ravens read and defended it well; even an accurate pass wouldn't have picked up the first down. The next play, on 3rd-and-5, the Lions went to a bunch formation on the left. Goff had time and chose to dump to D'Andre Swift coming across the backside. He was quickly tackled short of the sticks. But had Goff looked further down the field, he had both T.J. Hockenson and Amon-Ra St. Brown open and throwing lanes to get them the ball. It appeared Goff did look right at Hockenson but chose not to pull the trigger. The throw would have required some zip and good placement, but it was there for the taking. Goff passed, and it led to a punt (after a false start on fourth down). Even on his downfield throws, Goff made the wrong choices. In the second quarter, Goff targeted a well-covered Raymond in isolation on the left sideline. He never even considered looking elsewhere. Had he looked to the inside, he had Darren Fells breaking wide open on a post with only a flat-footed safety to beat after the (would-be) catch. Those are missed opportunities because Goff wasn't open to taking them.

The offensive line's worst game of the season

.

Expectations were high for the Lions offensive line facing a depleted Ravens defensive front. To be blunt, the Detroit line was a bitter disappointment. Other than right tackle Matt Nelson, every other Lions offensive lineman turned in his worst performance of the season. Sustaining contact in the run blocking was an issue all day for the Lions' line. It was a major issue for right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai, but he was not alone. Even center Frank Ragnow, who was still quite impressive, fell off some blocks he normally sustains. The Ravens defense did a very good job of shedding and staying clean in the space, a clear coaching emphasis by Baltimore. It worked, especially in the second half in run defense. Left guard Jonah Jackson and left tackle Penei Sewell both struggled with speed to their outside shoulders in pass protection. Sprinkling in reserve Will Holden as an extra blocker to help Sewell handle speedy Ravens rookie Odafe Oweh worked pretty well and is something the Lions might need to do more of to help Sewell, whose lack of reach length was exposed in this game. One great example was Detroit's first run of the second half. Sewell lunged out and completely whiffed on Oweh, who slammed into Jamaal Williams for a 2-yard loss. When Sewell didn't have to extend out from his frame to engage, he was largely quite successful.

Quick hits

These are more stream-of-consciousness thoughts and observations from the game than in-depth breakdowns. --After Jackson scampered for 31 yards on a first-quarter run, the Lions defense did an outstanding job of containing his running lanes. Give defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn credit, but also guys like Romeo Okwara and Charles Harris for not losing outside containment on their pass rushes. Really well-done by the Lions defense to adjust and make Jackson more one-dimensional. --On the Ravens final possession of the first half, coach John Harbaugh elected to punt the ball to the Lions rather than have Justin Tucker attempt a 60-yard field goal. --Detroit's weird choices on the subsequent possession made absolutely no sense. The decision to call timeout after a Raymond drop that left one second on the clock, only to run the ball from their own 34, was ridiculous. The Lions never tried to attack down the field. Just run out the waning seconds and regroup if you're not trying to score, and they clearly were not. --Rookie CB AJ Parker had a very rough time against TE Mark Andrews. The size and physicality were too much for the rookie in coverage. Parker did much better when marking wide receivers, notably James Proche. --Both of these offenses sorely need a big wideout who can get open. The Ravens probably need it worse than the Lions, and that's saying something. Jackson has to be almost perfect with his ball placement for his receivers to reach it. --Outside of the Okwara brothers, who each badly missed one tackle, the Lions' defensive tackling effort and execution was its best of the season.

