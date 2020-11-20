Lions vs. Panthers: 5 key matchups to watch

The 4-5 Detroit Lions head to Charlotte to face the 3-7 Carolina Panthers in a quest to string together wins in consecutive weeks.

The Panthers have dropped five games in a row since opening the season at 3-2. Injuries have hit Carolina hard, and the ripple effects of those injuries will impact this matchup.

The Lions won’t feel sorry for the Panthers, as Detroit is dealing with some prominent injury concerns of its own. It makes for some unconventional and unexpected key matchups in the game. Here are five of the battles that will help decide the outcome.

Panthers WR Robby Anderson vs. Lions CB Amani Oruwariye

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Anderson is the Panthers' top receiving weapon, and he's a good one. He averages almost 10 targets per game and works the intermediate and sidelines very effectively. Anderson is also effective at creating yards after the catch. His 338 yards after the catch are the second-most in the NFL through Week 10. It will be Oruwariye's responsibility to try and slow him down. Oruwariye has emerged as the Lions' top outside cornerback and is playing well in coverage of late. The second-year CB has allowed just 12 completions on 28 passes thrown his way since Detroit's Week 5 bye. He'll need to make sure he's sharp at tackling Anderson after the catch, an area where No. 24 has struggled in 2020.

Lions LB Jamie Collins vs. Panthers RB Mike Davis

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Davis gets the nod as the Panthers' feature back with Christian McCaffrey ruled out. The 5-foot-9, 217-pounder is a capable runner in his own right. Davis runs with power and a low center of gravity that forces defenders to wrap up and sink their weight to get him to the ground. He's one of the NFL's more effective backs at getting yards after first contact, though he doesn't fluff those figures with long breakaways. Collins is the Lions' top linebacker and best bet at curbing the Carolina rushing attack. But where the matchup really takes precedence is in the passing game. Davis is an underrated receiver and a legit threat out of the backfield. That's one area where Collins has played well for the Lions, snuffing out designed pass plays to running backs.

Lions DE Romeo Okwara vs. Panthers LT Greg Little

(Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

The Panthers have a strong left tackle in veteran Russell Okung, and he makes for a strength-on-strength matchup with Detroit's top pass rusher, defensive end Romeo Okwara. With Okung unlikely to play, as Panthers coach Matt Rhule declared this week, Carolina likely turns to unproven Greg Little to man the LT spot. That's not a given, however; the Panthers have not committed to playing Little, their second-round pick in 2019. It could also be journeyman Trent Scott. That's an indictment of the poor quality of depth along the Panthers line, which could also be without regular starting right guard John Miller. Okwara should be able to continue his torrid pressure rate against whatever the Panthers trot out to try and stop him. Okwara could be poised for a big game in his return to his hometown. The Lions will need it.

Lions PK Matt Prater vs. Panthers PK Joey Slye

Prater is indeed the reigning NFC Special Teams Player of the Week thanks to his game-winning 59-yard bomb that ended the game last week. After a relative slump where he missed a field goal attempt in four straight games, Prater was back with a vengeance in Week 10. His Carolina counterpart is also a strong-legged kicker looking to shake out of a bit of a slump. Joey Slye set the NFL rookie record in 2019 by making eight field goals from beyond 50 yards. But he's 0-for-4 beyond 50 yards in 2020, representing four of his five misses. One of those was an absurd 65-yard attempt that just missed. Slye's 25 field goal attempts lead the NFL, and he's proven quite capable of making the long ones in the past. Much like Prater was last week, Slye is due.

Lions TE T.J. Hockenson vs. Panthers S/LB Jeremy Chinn

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Hockenson has emerged as Detroit's top passing target in his second season. However, he's battled a toe injury in the last couple of games that has impacted his performance. Hockenson managed just two catches for 13 yards against the Football Team last week. The Lions will need him at full speed to take advantage of Chinn. Carolina's second-round rookie has flashed some impressive play in his first year, but he's struggled in one key area: covering tight ends. He was on the hook for four completions to Tampa Bay tight ends in Week 10, including a touchdown. The key area is after the catch. Chinn has shown a propensity for whiffing on the quick tackle. Hockenson has proven inconsistent in his YAC ability in his two seasons. He should get opportunities to prove himself against Chinn as long as the toe injury doesn't hinder him too much.