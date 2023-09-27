Lions vs. Packers preview Week 4
Here's everything you need to know when the Detroit Lions play the Green Bay Packers Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.
Here's everything you need to know when the Detroit Lions play the Green Bay Packers Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.
Aaron Rodgers is gone, but Jordan Love is keeping the Packers relevant.
"That's the plan," said Watson as the Packers face a key early-season NFC North matchup.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Saints vs. Packers game.
Love's Lambeau field starting debut was a rousing success.
Carr left the game after a sack drove him hard to the turf on his right side.
"If I wasn't going to play on turf, I'd probably make more of a ruckus," the veteran offensive tackle said.
The Chiefs defense held Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars out of the end zone.
The pass rush wasn't good enough vs. Geno Smith. Jared Goff threw a crucial late pick 6. And yet, for a franchise all too accustomed to losing, there was still a sense that one game won't define this season.
Yahoo Sports' Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab give their instant reactions to every game from the Week 2 Sunday slate of NFL games. Jason and Frank start off by deciding where every 0-2 team is on the panic meter before diving into the rest of the games and deciding which teams they have the most faith in moving forward.
Love threw three touchdowns and Jones had 127 all-purpose yards.
The Chiefs have another tough test to start the season.
The Vikings are looking to avenge a loss from last season.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Here are three ways to wager on Patrick Mahomes against the Lions' porous defense.
Plenty of people watched the Chiefs open the season with a loss.
Fields apologized to Bears teammates and fans following Sunday's all-too-familiar pummeling at the hands of the Packers. But one year ago, Week 1 lied to us about another young QB who was looking to take a good, healthy step forward.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Are you ready for the 2023 fantasy football season to start? Antonio Losada kicks things off with a Week 1 TNF breakdown.
Here’s everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 1.
The absence of Chris Jones and Travis Kelce loomed large for the Chiefs, as did their dropped passes. Mahomes is already seizing on the opportunity.