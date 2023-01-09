Lions vs. Packers highlights Week 18
Watch all of the highlights from the NFC North showdown on 'Sunday Night Football' between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers in Week 18 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
The Seahawks owe some major gratitude to the Lions
Five keys to the Packers beating the Lions in the regular season finale on Sunday night.
Looking at the first-round order of the 2023 NFL draft and where the Detroit Lions sit with 2 picks in the top 18
After a thrilling Week 18 of the NFL season, the playoffs are set. Here's a breakdown of what happened Sunday and what's ahead on NFL wild-card weekend.
Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith says that he was coaching to beat the Indianapolis Colts and was not worried about the No. 1 overall pick.
The AFC playoff picture is complete. Check out the final seeding and Wild Card Round matchups following the Patriots' Week 18 loss to the Bills.
49ers linebacker Fred Warner is dumbfounded by Brock Purdy's lack of attention throughout the NFL.
The Bears are on the clock with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. NFL history tells us the type of return they can expect in a trade is mixed based on the draft position and desperation of the other teams involved.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports for what's sure to be a charged-up night at Lambeau Field.
They ran it back. And they fell flat. Now, their head coach may walk away. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, the feeling in building is that Rams coach Sean McVay is more likely to leave than to stay. “There’s more people inside the building, when you talk to them, they’d be more surprised [more]
The Packers blew a shot at a wild-card spot.
Tom Brady broke two NFL records with one pass on Sunday, not a bad achievement.
Washington wins an error-filled NFC East game against Dallas in Landover, Md.
With Week 18 over, the 2022 NFL postseason field is fully seeded, Seattle getting the last spot with a major assist from the Lions.
The Colts are officially in the market for a starting quarterback again. Here's a look at their options, from veterans to potential draft picks.
The Green Bay Packers' Quay Walker was ejected after he shoved an athletic trainer while he was tending to Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift.
The 49ers finished the regular-season on a high note with a blowout win over the Cardinals. Next up: The NFC wild-card round.
On "Undisputed with Skip & Shannon," Skip Bayless made the argument that the Bears should think about drafting a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.
Legendary star pass rusher J.J. Watt played his final NFL game Sunday, and 49ers Faithful saluted him in style after his last snap.
The Detroit Lions are eliminated from the postseason with Seattle's win over the Rams, a win greatly aided by some questionable officiating