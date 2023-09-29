Lions vs. Packers highlights Week 4
Watch all of the highlights from the NFC North rivalry game on 'Thursday Night Football' in Week 4 between the visiting Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in the 2023 NFL regular season.
Detroit hasn't won a division title since 1993, a streak that could end this season.
Dan Campbell and the Lions can take control of the NFC North with a win.
There's a good NFC North showdown on Thursday night.
For all the grief the NFC South received this offseason, the North has looked considerably worse through two weeks and might be the worst division in football.
Charles McDonald is joined by Bleacher Report QB guru Derrik Klassen to discuss what they saw in Week 2 of NFL action and talk all things quarterback as they decide which first-year starters are playing the best so far. The duo start by recapping Week 2, including David Bakhtiari's war against turf, the NFC North's early struggles, the wildest game of the week (New York Giants beating the Arizona Cardinals), Zach Wilson and Josh Allen being put on a leash (with differing results) and Nick Chubb's disastrous knee injury. Next, they evaluate Jordan Love, Desmond Ridder, Sam Howell, Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson to determine who inspires the most confidence through two weeks of football.
Week 4 is upon us! While Bills-Dolphins will be a blast, Broncos-Bears will be... something else. Matt Harmon and Dan Titus identify the games to binge, stream and skip in this week's fantasy viewer guide.