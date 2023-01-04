Lions vs. Packers draws referee Brad Rogers and his officiating crew

Whenever there is a primetime game in Green Bay, it feels like officiating plays a role in the outcome of the game. That’s also true whenever the Detroit Lions play the Packers, no matter when or where.

From a phantom hands-to-the-face penalty to an offensive pass interference call against Green Bay changed to defensive against Detroit with no explanation back in 2012, the length of Lions’ officiating gripes against the Packers is a lengthy one. Because of that, all eyes will be on this week’s officiating crew.

According to Football Zebras, and they’re always spot-on with this info, this week’s crew for the Lions game in Green Bay will be referee Brad Rogers and his team.

This will be Rogers’ first assignment with the Packers all season. He was the referee in New York when the Lions beat the Giants back in Week 11. His crew lands in the middle of the range for penalties called by a crew. The home/away splits on calls are pretty neutral, with 89 on the home team and 84 on the road team. Rogers and his crew are near the bottom in holding calls on both offense and defense but have thrown the third-most roughing-the-passer flags of the 17 NFL crews in 2022.

