Lions vs. Packers broadcast draws new announcers for Detroit fans in Week 9

After a couple of weeks with the Detroit Lions network broadcasts coming on CBS, the team will be back on FOX for Week 9. The Lions home matchup with the Green Bay Packers is one of the featured games in the early viewing window on Sunday, November 6th.

It will also mark the first time Lions fans have had the FOX broadcast crew of Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen on the call. The duo has quickly emerged as one of FOX’s top broadcast teams.

The game will be shown live on local FOX affiliates in the markets in red on the map below (courtesy 506 Sports). As always, check your local listings.

