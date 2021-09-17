Lions vs Packers: 5 key matchups for the Week 2 game

The national scene is set for the first division matchup of the NFC North, with Green Bay Packers hosting the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football. Last week, the Lions kept fighting against the San Francisco 49ers but ultimately came up short in what would’ve been an epic comeback. On the other side of the coin, things did not go according to plan for the Green Bay Packers as they outmatched against the New Orleans Saints and also dropped their season opener.

For the Lions, there were some positives to take away from last week, like the effective running game coupled with strong offensive line play. Unfortunately, the defense fell short, with the young secondary showing its colors and questionable linebacker effectiveness. The Packers will look to redeem themselves after an embarrassing showing last week, and no better way to do it than against a division rival in front of a national audience.

Not many are giving the Lions a chance, but if they can continue the bleeding the Packers are suffering from and come on top of this week’s matchup, they might have a shot at showing the national audience they will not be bullied.