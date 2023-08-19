Lions vs. Jaguars: How to watch, listen, stream the preseason matchup

The Detroit Lions host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second preseason game for both teams on Saturday. The fans in Ford Field won’t see Jared Goff, Aidan Hutchinson or other key Lions, but it’s a great game to help evaluate and sort out the depth of the roster for both up-and-coming squads.

Lions vs. Jaguars

Saturday, August 19th, 1 p.m. ET

The game will be broadcast nationally on the NFL Network. It will also air on the Detroit Lions preseason affiliate network. In Detroit, that’s FOX 2. There is no severe weather expected to interrupt this week’s broadcast, either. Jason Ross Jr., Devin Gardner and Dannie Rogers cover all the action.

Dan Miller, Lomas Brown and T.J. Lang will have the radio call. The Lions radio network can be found here. The flagship station is 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit.

Fans outside of restricted local markets can stream the game via the NFL+ app. There is no scheduled alternate broadcast from the Lions or their website for this game.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire