Lions vs. Jaguars: 3 keys to a Jacksonville victory

The Jacksonville Jaguars will host the Detroit Lions this afternoon and are hoping to stop their four-game slide before the team’s bye week. The Jaguars haven’t won since their Week 1 victory against Indianapolis, but this game presents a good opportunity for the team to get back into the win column.

Detroit has faced their own fair share of struggles to start the year, with one win in their first four games. NFL Media members have ramped up the pressure on Matt Patricia as he continues to struggle in his first gig as a head coach. Oddshark have now placed him as the second most likely head coach to be fired next and a loss against an underperforming Jags team might be the final nail in the coffin.

So, how do the Jaguars win this game? Well, here are three things they must do if they want to come out on top Week 6:

Run the ball often and efficiently

In the Jaguars only win this year they only asked quarterback Gardner Minshew II to throw the ball 20 times. Compare this to his minimum 40 attempts in the following four games and it becomes quite easy to see where the Jaguars offense is going wrong.

Rookie running back James Robinson has emerged as a genuine franchise back and potential rookie of the year contender. Use him. This team has been built toward running the ball consistently and effectively ever since Doug Marrone took over in 2016. The fact that Robinson hasn’t broken 20 rushing attempts in a single game yet is staggering.

If the Jaguars can work the ball on the ground early, the likelihood is that Minshew won’t be asked to save the game for the team later on, which is where things usually start to go wrong for the enigmatic signal-caller.

Blitz on early downs

Defensive coordinator Todd Wash seems to have an aversion to sending pressure on early downs, but this Jaguars defense will be too easy to pick apart if they don’t start to mix up the blitz package.

Against good quarterbacks like Joe Burrow and Deshaun Watson, the Jaguars stayed relatively safe when it comes to dialing up pressure. That allowed the opposition far too much time to pick apart the Jags’ young and inexperienced secondary.

With linebacker Myles Jack returning from injury, Wash should be more creative in his blitz packages to try and disrupt Pro-Bowl quarterback Matthew Stafford. Otherwise, it’s going to be another long day for the Jacksonville defensive unit.

Win the turnover battle

Last week the Jaguars did well on this front, picking off Deshaun Watson twice. Unfortunately, their offense coughed up the ball twice, too, giving the Texans their first two turnovers of the season.

The Jaguars need to limit individual errors which cost the team points. If the offense can keep the ball out of the opposition’s hands and move the ball effectively, it would help the defense and overall team in a big way.

Creating turnovers hasn’t been a huge cause for concern this season, with five picks in their first five games. Obviously, those numbers can always improve, and if the team is able to put Stafford under pressure early then there is a real chance they could force some bad decisions from him.