Lions vs. Giants: Tale of the statistical tape for Week 11

The Detroit Lions are aiming for the team’s first three-game win streak. Dan Campbell’s 3-6 Lions head to New Jersey to play the Giants, where rookie head coach Brian Daboll has guided his team to a 7-2 start.

It won’t be an easy game for the Lions to win, but the statistical differences between the two teams aren’t as vast as their records might indicate. Here’s how the two teams stack up in the statistical tale of the tape.

Rushing offense

Both the Lions and Giants run the ball well and more often than most teams. New York wins here on volume stats, but the Lions are actually better on first down runs.

Yards per game (Rank) Yards per carry Run percentage YPC on 1st-and-10 Lions 129.8 (10th) 4.8 (t-8th) 43.6 (12th) 4.97 (11th) Giants 164.8 (3rd) 4.8 (t-8th) 53.6 (3rd) 4.51 (16th)

Passing offense

If you’re looking for an area where the Lions have a decided advantage, passing offense is it.

Yards per game Yards per attempt Completion % TDs INTs Sack % QB Rating Lions 241.4 (8th) 7.2 (6th) 63.9 (19th) 15 (9th) 7 (t-15th) 4.7 (6th) 93.7 (t-8th) Giants 161.0 (30th) 6.0 (27th) 65.4 (12th) 8 (30th) 3 (t-32nd) 10.5 (31st) 90.4 (13th)

Run defense

This is another one where volume stats look worse for the Lions but the per-play averages are even worse for New York. Read as: Playing with a lead is strongly in the Giants favor here.

Yards per game allowed Yards per carry Run percentage YPC on 1st-and-10 Lions 160.9 (31st) 5.3 (30th) 46.7 (28th) 5.19 (25th) Giants 133.2 (24th) 5.5 (32nd) 40.7 (10th) 6.14 (32nd)

Pass defense

The Giants cover well and generate pressure nicely. The Lions have escaped the cellar in everything but yards per completion but still rank in the bottom third in most metrics.

Yards per game allowed Yards per attempt Completion % TDs INTs Sack % QB Rating Lions 255.3 (27th) 7.8 (32nd) 66.3 (22nd) 15 (t-20th) 6 (t-21st) 4.9 (28th) 99.8 (30th) Giants 217.0 (18th) 6.5 (14th) 58.1 (2nd) 10 (t-7th) 2 (t-32nd) 6.2 (21st) 87.5 (10th)

Other key stats

Takeaways

Lions – 10

Giants – 12

Giveaways

Lions – 12

Giants – 8

Penalties

Lions – 64 enforced for 436 yards

Giants – 69 enforced for 451 yards

Red zone touchdown percentage

Lions – 69.7 (5th)

Giants – 53.9 (20th)

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire