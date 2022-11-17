Lions vs. Giants draw top FOX broadcast team and a crazy viewing map

Winning two games in a row has elevated the Detroit Lions in the NFL standings. It’s also helped lift the profile of the team from a national perspective.

The Week 11 matchup between the Lions and New York Giants is the featured game for FOX Sports on Sunday at 1 p.m. The lead broadcast team of Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call.

This week’s broadcast distribution map is one of the most complex you’ll ever see. With five games in the early-afternoon window on FOX, the color-coded viewing map from 506 Sports looks like a preschool art experiment:

The Lions vs. Giants game goes to the markets in red on the map. The dark blue areas get Atlanta vs. Chicago.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire