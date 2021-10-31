Lions vs. Eagles: Going behind enemy lines with Eagles Wire

Two of the NFL’s lowest-ranked teams square off in Week 8 in Ford Field. The winless Detroit Lions welcome the 2-5 Philadelphia Eagles for a Halloween matchup that pits the rebuilding franchises up against one another.

Who scares up the win? To help figure that out, I asked Eagles Wire editor Glenn Erby a few questions about Philadelphia and the matchup between the Lions and Eagles.

The Eagles, like the Lions, have a rookie head coach. What are the early returns on Nick Sirianni?

Sirianni seems to have less benefit of the doubt than Campbell does nationally and that’s unfortunate. I don’t believe he’s in over his head, but he is a head coach working for a GM and owner that has a huge say in the organization’s offensive approach and desire to have a big named quarterback on the roster. He’s not the most polished public speaker and that adds to the national perception that Sirianni’s clueless or some high school coach. He’s knowledgeable about offense and his players follow him, so that speaks to his charisma and ability to lead.

Darius Slay remains popular with a lot of Lions fans. How is the cornerback playing in Philadelphia?

Slay is reinvigorated and still playing at a high level. He’s embraced a true leadership role, he’s shown versatility in Jonathan Gannon’s zone scheme, while most importantly, shutting down some of the NFL’s top pass catchers when assigned to them.

What is one matchup that really concerns you about the Lions?

D’Andre Swift matched up against the Eagles linebackers is a concern and will likely decide Sunday’s outcome. Swift is among the top dual-threat running backs in the NFL and Philadelphia struggles against every running back on every team. I’d expect Duce Staley and OC Anthony Lynn to design plays with the expectation of putting Eagles linebackers on an island.

Where is one area where the Eagles have an advantage in this game?

At cornerback, where Darius Slay, Steven Nelson, and Avonte Maddox should be able to contain Detroit’s trio of Amon-Ra St. Brown, Kalif Raymond, and Quintez Cephus.

Who wins and why?

I picked Detroit to win this game before the season, but I felt it again due to a hangover from a huge win over the Raiders. Philadelphia is retooling and the best rebuild is two top-five picks in the draft. The Lions are improving, Jared Goff loves to play Philly and Duce Staley gets his revenge.

